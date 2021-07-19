XSOLIS Collaborates with Humana on New Approach to Utilization Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the company solving operational challenges in healthcare, is partnering with Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company, to offer its real-time, predictive analytics platform for utilization review processes between Humana and participating providers. Alongside and in collaboration with participating XSOLIS client health systems, Humana will be adopting Precision Utilization Management (Precision UM), a process by which XSOLIS analytics identify and stratify a subset of member cases for "touchless" status determinations for medical inpatient treatment. These touchless determinations ensure that clinicians at both hospital and health plan have more time to focus on the person, not the process, ensuring appropriate care is matched with the right coverage, each time.

XSOLIS' SaaS platform, CORTEX®, extracts data directly from the hospital electronic medical record and analyzes the full clinical picture for each patient throughout their hospital stay. CORTEX is available online and on-demand to staff at both hospital and insurer and provides a complete, analytics-driven view of patients. With CORTEX, providers can escalate certain cases to Humana to be reviewed and approved in real time. CORTEX facilitates interaction between payers and providers during the utilization review process, eliminating the friction and much of the administrative work typically experienced during review activities.

"Our relationship with our providers is paramount," said George Renaudin, Senior Vice President at Humana. "XSOLIS offers us the opportunity to significantly reduce provider abrasion, increase our review effectiveness and streamline our efficiency in care management on behalf of our team and health plan members. We were the first of our peers to pilot this new approach to utilization management and we are proud to engage a growing list of participating providers in adopting this framework."

"We have an unprecedented opportunity to create a future where each person – as a patient and a member – receives care that is adequately and efficiently managed," said Joan Butters, Chief Executive Officer at XSOLIS. "Our partners at Humana saw the opportunity to create this change in the industry and together with their provider partners, have made a leap forward with true innovation. Together, we are seizing the opportunity to reframe how payers and providers determine medical necessity and manage utilization to create a smarter future for healthcare."

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is the healthcare technology firm creating an artificial intelligence-based network for objective, data-driven utilization management between payers and providers. To learn more, visit www.xsolis.com.

