XSOLIS Partners with AdventHealth for Data-Driven Utilization Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the company channeling health care data into predictive intelligence and action, today announced that it has partnered with AdventHealth to implement real-time predictive analytics for utilization review in its hospitals.

Through the partnership, AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, will utilize XSOLIS technology to reduce variation, increase efficiency and maintain clinical integrity during medical necessity reviews through real-time predictive analytics.

"This partnership will have a positive impact, from provider to payer to patient," said Lynn Leoce, Executive Director of Clinical Documentation and Care Coordination for AdventHealth. "We are committed to providing the highest quality of care for our patients, and our partnership with XSOLIS allows us to leverage technology and innovation to advance that commitment."

"The commitment AdventHealth has shown to being on the forefront of health care transformation is no surprise. Utilization management as we know it today is broken, but there is a patient-centered, data-driven path forward," said Joan Butters, CEO and cofounder of XSOLIS. "We are thrilled to be able to assist AdventHealth in transforming the nature of utilization management across their network and with their payers."

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a healthcare technology firm focused on improving healthcare operations through cognitive computing. Partnering with some of the most forward-thinking healthcare organizations across the nation, XSOLIS transforms the utilization management process between payers and providers; XSOLIS analytics form the common framework for objective, holistic determinations of medical necessity. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

