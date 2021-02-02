XSOLIS Physician Advisory Services Honored as Best in KLAS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the company connecting payers and providers for collaborative, effective utilization management, today announced that its Physician Advisory (PA) Services division has been awarded 2021 Best in KLAS for Physician Advisory Services. Best in KLAS is a recognition given to vendors for outstanding efforts to solidify a better healthcare ecosystem and enable better patient care.

The XSOLIS Physician Advisory Services team offers supplementary or fully outsourced Physician Advisory Services to its nationwide hospital and health system clients. These clients are also clients of XSOLIS' technology solution, CORTEX, which interfaces with the electronic medical record in real time to offer PAs an AI-driven visibility into medical necessity. XSOLIS Physician Advisors use CORTEX to conduct reviews and to communicate both internally and with payers. 2021 is the first year that the Physician Advisory Services segment has been awarded by KLAS.

"This award proves that a commitment to excellence by our physician advisors and denials management staff in conjunction with intelligent technology enables us to go above and beyond for those we serve," said Heather Bassett, MD, Chief Medical Officer of XSOLIS and head of Physician Advisory Services. "We are proud to do our part to make the healthcare industry smarter, more seamless, and more sustainable."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a healthcare technology firm focused on improving healthcare operations through cognitive computing. XSOLIS transforms the utilization management process between payers and providers; CORTEX, XSOLIS' technology platform, forms a data-driven framework for neutral, objective determinations of medical necessity. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

