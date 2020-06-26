XSOLIS Recognized as Top Workplace by The Tennessean

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS is proud to announce that it has been named to the list of Top Workplaces in Middle Tennessee by The Tennessean. Each year The Tennessean partners with industry researchers to survey and assess employers throughout Middle Tennessee to determine which workplaces employees deem the best places to work. This recognition is based solely on feedback from XSOLIS employees gathered through a third-party survey. This survey measures key drivers of engaged cultures, including alignment, connection and vision. This is the first year XSOLIS has applied for this award.

"Reshaping healthcare is only possible through the efforts of vibrant, dedicated, and perceptive groups of people," said Laura Strausberg, Vice President of People Management. "We are proud to be one of those groups."

Coinciding with the award, XSOLIS celebrated its 7th anniversary as an organization this June. XSOLIS CEO and co-founder Joan Butters recognizes this step as an important milestone on many fronts, saying, "We have grown in who we are, how we do it, and how to do it better. Equally as important, we have a good line of sight into where we go (and grow) from here."

To be part of the future of healthcare, visit our careers page or check out our open positions.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is the healthcare technology firm creating an artificial intelligence-based network for objective, data-driven utilization management between payers and providers. To learn more, visit www.xsolis.com.

SOURCE XSOLIS

Related Links

http://www.xsolis.com

