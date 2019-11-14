xStor Smart Petabyte From Galileo Digital Delivers Massive Storage Plus Axle Ai Video Search for Under $100k

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo Digital has announced immediate availability of a 1PB (one petabyte) storage turnkey solution priced at $99,995 and integrated with software from axle ai, Inc. The system represents a value breakthrough in an industry where petabyte-scale solutions have typically cost many hundreds of thousands, and even millions of dollars. A petabyte – 1,000 terabytes of storage space – is increasingly needed today as video production skyrockets and resolutions move ever higher.

xStor Smart Petabyte Delivers Massive Storage Plus Axle Ai Video Search for Under $100k

Designed for excellent performance and reliability at an aggressive price point, xStor systems are the only hard disk-based storage systems to be painstakingly tested and optimized for use with Lasergraphics film scanners. It is no simple task to meet the massive storage demands of high resolution, ultra-fast scanners: enormous capacity, extremely high data write speeds, unrestrained scalability, and a low total cost of ownership.

The configuration includes a 1U application server running a 5-user version of axle ai 2019, the company's 'radically simple' video search software. The software features a browser front end that enables multiple users to tag, catalog and search their media files, and a range of AI-driven options to automatically catalog and discover specific visual and audio attributes within those files. Given the large amounts of video, often multiple terabytes, that are accumulated in a day of scanning or by a video team in a single shoot, this system saves enormous time and effort by allowing rapid search and management of those media files.

Steve Klenk, CEO of Galileo Digital, said "We've seen increasing demand for xStor family of network storage arrays, which combine filesystem and object protocols along with massive storage density and high throughput. Integrating axle ai's radically simple video search with a petabyte of enterprise storage – at this price point – is truly a breakthrough product."

Pricing and Availability

The xStor Smart Petabyte is available immediately from Galileo Digital and its global resellers, at a price of $99,995. This includes one petabyte of enterprise disk-based storage, 10 Gigabit/second and 1 Gigabit/second network interfaces, and both filesystem and object storage protocol access, as well as the axle ai 2019 video search application. Optional software modules – including AI-driven speech transcription, face recognition and object recognition – are available with prices starting at under $2.00 per hour of footage analyzed.

About Galileo Digital

Galileo Digital, a California-based company, is the exclusive, global distributor for xStor storage solutions and Lasergraphics motion picture film scanners. Galileo is the recognized global leader in seamless, end-to-end, film-to-digital workflow, archive and media asset management solutions. Galileo was founded in 2007 by Steve Klenk, previously with PricewaterhouseCoopers and a former Vice President for Business Development at Lasergraphics. Steve's vision was to engage a handful of the preeminent systems integrators, leverage their human and technological resources, and provide cost-effective "end-to-end" film digitization, post-production, data storage, and asset management systems planning and integration services to motion picture, broadcast, archive and education clients worldwide. https://www.galileodigital.com

About axle ai, Inc.

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 500 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle's radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle's software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle ai's recently introduced connectr™ software offers a powerful tool for scripting media workflows, driven by a graphical front end with connect-the-blocks visualization. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. http://www.axle.ai and http://www.connectr.ai.

