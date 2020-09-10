Xtelligent Healthcare Media Launches Healthcare Virtual Summit Series

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtelligent Healthcare Media has launched a series of healthcare virtual summits to foster conversation and collaboration among the healthcare community.

Leveraging first party intent data and content consumption trends across its nine websites, Xtelligent is able to identify the most relevant and compelling topics for healthcare executives from leading hospitals, physician practices, payers, and pharmaceutical/life sciences companies.

Q4 2020 schedule just announced:

Connected Health Virtual Summit - September 14-18, 2020

Understand the key areas healthcare professionals must address to succeed in the current and post-COVID world with insights from Thomas Jefferson University, Jackson Hospital, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Tech, Children's Health System of Dallas, Northwell Health, and more.

HealthITSecurity Virtual Summit - October 5-6, 2020

Featuring keynote Gary Gooden, Chief Information Security Officer of Seattle Children's Hospital, this event focuses on strategies and technologies healthcare organizations can implement to safeguard critical systems and sensitive data from new and emerging threats.

Payer+Provider Virtual Summit - November 16-20, 2020

This summit will feature a conversation with former Surgeons General Drs. Richard Carmona, Jocelyn Elders, Antonia C. Novello, and David Satcher, as well as William Shrank, Chief Medical and Corporate Affairs Officer of Humana.

"We are very excited about bringing these unique learning and networking opportunities to leaders in the industry," says Xtelligent Healthcare Media CEO Sean Brooks. "Our network of over 400,000 members are deeply engaged with the content we deliver each day and these summits will allow our members to continue the conversation online."

Sponsorship opportunities are available for solution providers looking to share thought leadership with decision-makers from top integrated delivery systems, independent physician organizations, community hospitals, health payers, pharmaceutical companies, and other healthcare stakeholders.

For more information about these events, please visit https://www.xtelligentmedia.com/virtual-summits

About Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Xtelligent Healthcare Media has a network of healthcare specific sites, podcasts, virtual events and research that provide news and industry intelligence to over 400,000 healthcare executives who want to learn about best practices necessary to maintain clinical and operational success. Xtelligent is the largest B2B healthcare integrated marketing services, media and data company, Xtelligent currently works with over 300 healthcare companies delivering marketing services, demand generation, data-driven ROI, custom content and thought leadership.

For more information, visit www.xtelligentmedia.com Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Related Links

http://www.xtelligentmedia.com

