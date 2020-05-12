Xtenfer Consulting Named to the Financial Times Inaugural List of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2020

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtenfer Consulting Inc ., a leading provider of technology solutions focused on innovating the distant learning sphere, today announced it is ranked #241 on The Financial Times inaugural list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across the Americas. Presented by The Financial Times (FT) and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list is comprised of the 500 enterprises in North, Central and South America that contribute most heavily to economic growth.

"Out of the millions of companies in the Americas, We are thrilled to have been recognized and honored to be ranked alongside such industry-leading and pioneering companies," said Michael Meunier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xtenfer Consulting. "Our proprietary software platform reflects our passion for virtual education and allows us to deliver unparalleled online learning experience directly to clients. We rely on over 150 amazing full-time and part-time staff that afford us a significant opportunity to continue scaling our portfolio and SaaS offerings as online consumption and spending habits continue to shift."

Xtenfer Consulting platforms deliver robust, turnkey virtual school solutions, allowing government and corporate clients to offer hassle-free learning experience to their members.

The Financial Times will publish its full report of winners, featuring case studies and analysis from the rankings, in the May 12 print issue.

The Financial Times award joins an array of recent honors earned by Xtenfer Consulting including:

Inc. 5000 2019 – Ranked #1708 overall, America's Fastest-Growing Companies

– Ranked #1708 overall, America's Fastest-Growing Companies Inc. 5000 2018 – Ranked #2803 overall, America's Fastest-Growing Companies

– Ranked #2803 overall, America's Fastest-Growing Companies Inc. 5000 2017 – Ranked #848 overall, America's Fastest-Growing Companies

To learn more about the Xtenfer Consulting computing platform, please visit https://www.xtenfer.com.

