Xtime Offers Enhanced Resources to Help Service Departments Move Forward Amid COVID-19 Struggles and Beyond

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Times are changing rapidly as social distancing measures pose a challenge to day-to-day service department operations and revenue. A dealership's fixed operations are essential during this time, and there is no greater moment to show resiliency and earn a customer's business. To help its dealership partners seize the moment, Xtime is offering enhanced resources and multiple key features at no additional charge, helping dealers provide consumers with world-class service experiences in the changing landscape while preparing them for a more digital and profitable future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The latest numbers from our recent Cox Automotive COVID-19 Dealer Impact Study confirm that dealers anticipate service appointments to be the second most impacted area of business, despite fixed ops being deemed essential work in many states," said David Foutz, vice president of sales at Xtime. "At Xtime, we're in a position to help dealers not only weather the storm but come out the other side even stronger than before and that's exactly what we intend to do by offering free services for 90 days of features that promote social distancing like Service Pickup and Delivery, and Online Payment to our clients."

During this uncertain time, the safety of dealership staff and customers is paramount. Today, best practices involve minimal person-to-person contact. Dealerships can give staff and customers peace of mind and keep business moving by adopting the following best practices:

Offer Vehicle Pick-Up and Delivery: With much of the population under strict orders to stay in their homes, there is no time like the present for dealers to offer a vehicle pick-up and delivery to service customers. Service Pickup and Delivery powered by Clutch provides a first-class concierge pick-up and delivery experience where permitted by state or local COVID-19 ordinances – with the option of a loaner to be dropped off when pick-up happens. This ultra-convenient option may also be also safer in the current climate as customers will only interact with one person versus other customers and the entire staff. Clutch Service Pickup and Delivery is available at no cost through the end of July 2020 with a full remote implementation in three business days.



To remove additional in-person touchpoints, enabling online payment capabilities gives dealership staff and customers the confidence to do business safely while boosting payment efficiencies. Xtime's encourages digital payment methods that customers can request via text or email and complete transactions entirely from their own phone, computer or tablet. This feature is also now available to all Xtime clients at no cost through the end of . Adopt a Digital Check-In Process: Give customers the ability to check-in with their phone. Similarly, provide options to sign off on service recommendations to further promote social distancing while engaging them throughout the process. Self Check-In from Xtime makes a seamless and personalized check-in process possible while minimizing unnecessary face-to-face contact thereby protecting employees and customers. Self Check-In is a new feature that is available now for no additional charge for all Xtime Engage clients.



For additional information on activating any of the above features, visit Xtime's website or connect with your Xtime Performance Manager. Visit Xtime's blog to learn more about how to ensure business continuity and best practices in-shop and online.

About Xtime

Xtime increases customer retention for automotive dealer service departments by using technology to transform the ownership experience. Improving customer satisfaction and retention drives dealer revenue and profitability. Xtime is committed to delivering the experience consumers demand – an experience which emphasizes value, convenience and trust. In 2019, Xtime booked 55 million service appointments and processed more than 100 million repair orders annually. Forty-four global OEMs have chosen Xtime to drive that same type of success for their businesses, converting more than $23 billion in service revenue last year for more than 7,300 dealerships.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

