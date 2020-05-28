XTM Accelerates U.S. Launch of Today Mastercard

TORONTO and MIAMI, FL, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE:PAID) (FSE:7XT), a global Fintech company in the challenger banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world is pleased to announce that it is completing the final steps to launch the Today™ Mastercard program throughout the United States.

Due to overwhelming demand for XTM's cashless earnings and gratuity platform coupled with the Today Mastercard for workers, the Company has been working diligently to expedite the process with its processor and issuing bank. XTM has a pipeline of customers who have already committed to launching the program as soon as XTM is ready to issue Mastercard's in the U.S. which the Company expects to be by July 2020.

The Company built its platform to be currency agnostic and can process in any currency Mastercard and its processer support. When entering a new country XTM partners with a local bank to act as its issuing Mastercard sponsor bank and deposit taking entity.

"Accelerating our launch of the Today program in the U.S. is a critical component of our expansion and growth plan," commented Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "The success and learnings we've gained in the Canadian market will be rapidly replicated in this much larger market with our well-refined roll-out methodology and business model."

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, ,the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that XTM finalizes a banking partnership, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE XTM Inc.

Related Links

http://www.xtminc.com/

