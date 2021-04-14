XTM Inc. to Present Live at April 15th Tech Virtual Investor Conference

MIAMI and TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTCQB: XTMIF) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, today announced that Marilyn Schaffer, CEO and Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 15th.

DATE: Thursday, April 15th

TIME: 2:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/30QIrID

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Began U.S. rollout with Today Program Launch with Earls Restaurants

XTM's Today™ Mastercard ® Program was selected by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for Cashless Employee Payouts

Program was selected by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for Cashless Employee Payouts XTM to allow Cryptocurrency trading in Today™ Wallet

XTM serves customers worldwide and some of their featured clients include but not limited to: Domino's Pizza, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Gusto Group Restaurants, Regis Salons, Glowbal Restaurant Group, Groot Hospitality and many other for a combined total of 900+ locations.

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

