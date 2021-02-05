XTM to Go Live on BlackFox Restaurant Management Tracking App with Today™ Program

BlackFox is an application developed exclusively for restaurant and bar managers and servers. Their seamless cash-out process provides managers with calculation and management of tip-outs, tip reporting management of due-backs and reporting to accounting. Clients include Franworks, one of Canada's largest hospitality groups in the casual dining segment, State & Main, The Keg, Original Joes, and the Rowden Group.

Restaurant sales were estimated for North America at $863B in 2019 with 85% of full-service restaurant bills being paid with Debit or Credit. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital payments. With the significant decline in the use and acceptance of cash and many service businesses declining cash as a form of payment, now more than ever, service industry operators need a solution for earnings and gratuity payouts.

XTM's integration with BlackFox app is completed via its suite of published APIs. The integration makes use of restful API calls, allowing for the creation of account administrators, card holders and card management directly from the BlackFox platform. BlackFox users are not required to do any lifting in order to completely manage and move money to the Today program users. The XTM APIs are publicly available at https://apidocs.mytodaycard.com.

Restaurant staff use their Today mobile app and prepaid card as they would any challenger or neo bank solution with a free mobile bank account and a paired app that empowers bill pay, online commerce, card-present point-of-sale, card-to-card transfer, ACH and eTransfer and more.

"The Today Solution works beautifully with the sophistication of BlackFox' app," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "BlackFox solves the tip-out calculations, reporting and accounting problems and we deliver the staff earnings; poetry in motion."

"We were looking for a way to further the benefits of our solution within the restaurant space, said Dirk Britton, CEO, BlackFox. "XTM already owns the earnings payout space so it made the most sense for best-of-breeds to collaborate for the ultimate solution."

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

About BlackFox

BlackFox is a mobile application designed for restaurants, bar managers and servers to automate the daily cash-out process. The process BlackFox automates begins with tracking and collecting shortages, communicating with staff regarding cash-out errors, calculating tip-outs, tracking due-backs, and reporting.

