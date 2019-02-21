Xtra Brands Partners with Marshall Amplification to Create New Bags and Wallet Under Global Licensing Agreement

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtra Brands is pleased to announce they have partnered with Marshall Amplification to create an exciting new range of bags and wallets under a global licensing agreement.

The bags are designed to be durable, practical and fashionable for today's musician. In addition, Xtra uses environmentally friendly materials such as reclaimed plastic bottles and vegan leather.

Seeker Travel Bag City Rocker Laptop Bag

The wallets, also made of environmentally conscious materials, really epitomise the cool factor long associated with Marshall.

Simon Pang Washford, CMO of Xtra Brands shared, "Launching the new Marshall bags is very exciting. We spent a year travel testing these bags and wallets ensuring every feature is just right; style, usability and of course the rock n roll posture."

Marshall Bags and wallets will be launched on www.Marshall.com and rolled out across retail channels globally in the coming weeks. Fans will be able to buy the first collection of limited-edition bags from March 1st.

Press contact: Simon Pang Washford, Chief Marketing Officer, Xtra Brands Limited, Hong Kong

209835@email4pr.com / +852 2602 7666

Licensing contact: licensing@xtra-brands.com

Sales & Distribution: info@xtra-brands.com

About Xtra Brands (www.xtra-brands.com)

Xtra Brands Limited is a company founded in 2016 by Cove Overley and Simon Pang Washford. Xtra Brands' mission is to bring quality products and engaging consumer connections together with global brands, licenses and innovations.

About Marshall Amplification (www.marshall.com)

Created in 1962 in response to the demand of local guitarists such as Richie Blackmore and Pete Townshend, Jim Marshall went onto revolutionise the rock n roll world through innovative amplifiers and cabinets.

Marshall has been played by numerous great musicians across the world and continue to be the brand of choice for those who want to be heard. Marshall has successfully licensed its brand for products such as headphone and speakers, these bags are another opportunity to help musicians on the road.

