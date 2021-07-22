Xtreme Fighting Championships 45/YoungGuns 3 Press Conference Set For July 27 At The DeltaPlex Arena

DESTIN, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The official press conference for Xtreme Fighting Championships 45 and YoungGuns 3 takes place Tuesday, July 27 at 1:30 pm ET at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. It will be streamed LIVE on XFCTV.com and the XFC Facebook page.

The press conference will feature several fighters from XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3, which take place Aug. 6 at the DeltaPlex Arena. XFC 45 will be broadcast LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and around the world on XFCTV.com and the XFC's many global broadcast partners.

Those featured at the press conference include:

- XFC President Myron Molotky of Spring Lake, MI. The face of the XFC, Molotky's vision and pursuit of perfection has been the driving force behind the organization's epic rise to global power player and historic relaunch in 2020. He'll provide insight on the unique history and business model of the XFC and what separates it from other promotions in the combat sports world.

- XFC 45 Main Event fighter Bobby "Nashty" Nash of Detroit. The former Michigan State wrestling standout goes for his fourth straight, first-round knockout victory against Arizona's LaRue "The Cannibal" Burley in the XFC's highly anticipated Welterweight Tournament Final.

- XFC star Kenny "The Boss" Cross of Novi, MI. Widely regarded as one of the sport's most exciting young fighters, Cross is getting closer and closer to his return to the XFC Hexagon after suffering a serious injury while training for his XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal.

- XFC YoungGuns contender Tyler House of Grand Rapids, MI. House tries to climb to 2-0 and establish himself as a fighter to watch in the Hexagon when he battles Reese Kelley (1-1) in featherweight action at YoungGuns 3.

- XFC YoungGuns Matchmaker Matt Frendo of Muskegon, MI. Frendo is quickly establishing himself as one of the most influential young executives in the fight game. Nobody can identify and groom top young talent like Frendo, who's name is synonymous with MMA in Michigan because of his highly successful Lights Out Championships promotion.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

