Xtreme Fighting Championships President Myron Molotky Promotes YoungGuns 1 On Prominent MMA Websites

DESTIN, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) President Myron Molotky was recently interviewed by two of the biggest MMA news websites as he continues to promote the XFC's next event, YoungGuns 1, on March 27 in Shawnee, OK.

Molotky returns to the MMA Report Podcast for a wide-ranging interview with host Jason Floyd: https://themmareport.com/2021/03/mma-report-podcast-march-14-2021/

Molotky tells MMA Sucka's Michael DeSantis that YoungGuns 1 will feature the future of the XFC and the sport of MMA: https://mmasucka.com/2021/03/10/xfc-youngguns-1-molotky/

Molotky: "I appreciate our strong relationships with the various sports media outlets, and we are grateful for these opportunities to promote our fighters and organization, as well as discussing what differentiates the XFC from other major MMA organizations."

