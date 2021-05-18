Xtreme Fighting Championships Ready To Deliver Action-Packed, Two-Event MMA Showcase In Iowa
May 18, 2021, 06:00 ET
DESTIN, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) is ready to deliver an action-packed fight week showcase in Des Moines, IA, featuring XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on May 28 at beautiful Wells Fargo Arena, LIVE on FOX Sports.
XFC 44 features Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath's return to the Main Event as he welcomes top Mexican contender Jose "El Teco" Quinonez to the famed Hexagon, LIVE on FOX Sports and XFCTV.com. XFC 44 is stacked with the action-packed Semifinal Rounds of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, and much more.
YoungGuns 2 introduces the next generation of MMA superstars to the XFC's global platform, LIVE on FOX Sports and XFCTV.com. The event will feature several returning combatants from YoungGuns 1, a number of young athletes who have earned XFC contracts through our International Tryout Events, and a handful of new fighters hungry to showcase their skills on the international stage.
XFC 44
May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA
Andre Soukhamthath (14-8) vs. Jose Quinonez (8-5)
Bantamweight Main Event
Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs. Jose Verdugo (19-9)
XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal
Tom O'Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1)
XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal
LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2)
XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal
Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4)
XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal
Marino Eatman (5-3) vs. Brett Martin (9-1)
Heavyweight Feature Bout
Austin Bashi (3-0) vs. Emanuel Pugh (pro debut)
Bantamweight Feature Bout
YoungGuns 2
May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA
Davi Young vs. Jake Kozorosky
YoungGuns Lightweight Bout
James Bennett vs. Boston Salmon
YoungGuns Featherweight Bout
Luis Navarro vs. Tyson Miller
YoungGuns Welterweight Bout
Cody Linne vs. Orlando Ortega
YoungGuns Flyweight Bout
Ygor Gorbachev vs. Juan Roman
YoungGuns Lightweight Bout
Atty Belanger vs. Autumn Newcomb
YoungGuns Flyweight Bout
XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to deliver two world-class, professional MMA events in one night on May 28. XFC 44 features many of the XFC's biggest stars, and YoungGuns 2 will showcase the future of combat sports athletes."
XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're counting down the minutes until fight week in Iowa. The story of MMA can't be told without this great state, and we've got two world-class events on deck for May 28 at the spectacular Wells Fargo Arena. This will be an unforgettable night for those who join us in Des Moines, and for everyone watching around the world."
Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]
