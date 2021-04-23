Xtreme Fighting Championships Unveils Main Card For XFC 44 On May 28 In Des Moines, LIVE On FOX Deportes And FOX Sports 2

DESTIN, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) 44 Main Card has been finalized, as Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath returns to the Hexagon to battle Jose "El Teco" Quinonez in the Main Event of XFC 44 on May 28 in Des Moines, IA. Also on the Main Card, XFC announced today, Chris "Beast Boy" Barnett and Brett "Big Dog" Martin collide in a battle of hard-hitting heavyweights, and Austin Bashi takes on Emanuel Pugh in a battle of two of the sport's most exciting young bantamweights.

These three action-packed bouts, along with the Semifinals of the XFC Lightweight and Welterweight Tournaments, will air LIVE on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2. The Preliminary Card will air LIVE on XFCTV.com.

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jose Quinonez

Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath has been competing on the international stage since 2017. One of the most accomplished fighters to hail from New England, this American Top Team fighter showcased his excellent striking in his three-round victory over Guilherme Faria in the Main Event of XFC 43 in Atlanta. Eight of Soukhamthath's wins are by knockout, and he has three submission victories on his resume.

Jose "El Teco" Quinonez has been fighting on the global stage since 2014. Quinonez perfectly embodies the toughness and ferociousness that his fellow Mexican fighters have entered the history books for. Quinonez is regarded as one of Latin America's most electric fighters, and he's excited to use XFC's international platform to establish himself as a superstar as the XFC continues to invest in Mexico and Latin America.

Chris Barnett vs. Brett Martin

Chris "Beast Boy" Barnett has long been regarded as one of the best unsigned fighters on the planet; he's excited to live up to some lofty expectations when he enters the XFC's Hexagon. Barnett boasts an impressive record of 21-6 on the strength of six straight wins, with victories around the world. The hard-hitting Florida fighter will be gunning for his 17th knockout on fight night.

Brett "Big Dog" Martin is one of the best young American heavyweight prospects in years. The smothering Michigan fighter is 9-1 with five straight victories. He is the reigning heavyweight champion for Legacy Fighting Alliance and Lights Out Championship, but he's ready to showcase his skills on the XFC's global platform.

Austin Bashi vs. Emanuel Pugh

Austin Bashi tries to improve to 3-0 as a professional in the XFC Hexagon after impressive victories at XFC 43 in Atlanta and YoungGuns 1 in Shawnee, OK. The fast-rising Michigan fighter is quickly establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in the XFC ecosystem.

Emanuel "Memnon Warrior" Pugh is making his highly anticipated professional debut. The highly touted Roufosport athlete is hungry to live up to high expectations after previously being recognized as one of United States' most exciting amateur prospects.

Lightweight Semifinals

Kurt Holobaugh vs. "Handsome" Scott Hudson

Kurt Holobaugh returns to the XFC Hexagon after his jaw-dropping, 26-second KO victory over Joziro Boye in their Quarterfinal matchup at XFC 43 in Atlanta. Representing Louisiana, 15 of Holobaugh's 18 wins are by stoppage (six knockouts, nine submissions). Holobaugh was a late replacement for an injured fighter in the tournament, but he's quickly proven to be one of the field's most dangerous competitors.

Canadian "Handsome" Scott Hudson advanced to the Semifinals with a smothering victory over D'Juan Owens at XFC 43. The hard-nosed Ontario product has won five straight heading into his bout with Holobaugh. Six of the former hockey player's wins are by finish (four knockouts, two submissions).

Tom "Big Nasty" O'Connor vs. Damonte Robinson

Canadian Tom "Big Nasty" O'Connor takes aim at his 10th straight victory after most recently scoring a third-round KO over Jose Caceres at XFC 43. The well-rounded, tough-nosed Alberta fighter has proven to be one of the most gritty fighters in the game, taking out his past four opponents in the third round of their bouts.

Damonte Robinson jumped at the opportunity to step in for the injured Kenny "The Boss" Cross. Representing Ohio, Robinson has proven to be one of the most exciting young fighters in the sport as he takes aim at his fifth stoppage victory in Des Moines, IA.

Welterweight Semifinals

LaRue Burley vs. Carson Hardman

LaRue "The Cannibal" Burley advanced to the Semifinals with a gritty, third-round submission victory over Alejandro Sanchez at XFC 43 in Atlanta. The hard-hitting Arizona fighter boasts a 10-4 record on the strength of back-to-back victories. Burley started his career with six straight wins, including a TKO over NCAA Division I national champion Bubba Jenkins.

Fast starter Carson "The Perfect Storm" Hardman used his heavy hands to score a first-round KO over Steven Newell in Quarterfinals action at XFC 43. Representing Utah, Hardman has taken out consecutive opponents by first-round KO. Eight of Hardman's nine wins are by stoppage, including six in the first round.

Ryan Dickson vs. Bobby Nash

Long regarded as one of Canada's best fighters, Ryan Dickson earned his spot in the Semifinals with a super-impressive, 54-second submission over Mike Hill at XFC 43. All of the well-rounded Ontario fighter's wins are by stoppage (nine submissions, two knockouts).

Bobby "Nashty" Nash cashed his ticket to the Semifinals with a jaw-dropping, first-round KO over Spencer Jebb at XFC 43. The former standout Michigan State wrestler is riding high with back-to-back, first-round KO wins. Ten of Nash's 11 victories are by stoppage, including six in the first round.

