Xvoucher Launches a Global Tax Solution Designed for the Learning Ecosystem

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xvoucher, a division of Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC, is announcing the launch of their newest financial management solution: Global Tax Service. An innovative new service added to the Xvoucher platform.

When it comes to the sale, distribution, and consumption of learning and testing, all taxes are not created equally. The world of global taxation is complex. Dealing with taxing authorities internationally, staying informed of the changing laws, payment schedules, governmental requirements, and the currencies involved gets exponentially more complicated. As such, Xvoucher has rapidly established itself as a leader in tax management for credentialing and training programs that have a global footprint.

"Tax management and payment is a challenge for any global organization that sells training and credentialing. Xvoucher's new service ensures that their learning program is legally compliant, reducing their exposure and opening new markets." - Kevin Brice, CEO of Xvoucher

Xvoucher's innovative Global Tax Service™ manages your company's tax filing capabilities, allowing you to focus on other things--like growing your education business. Xvoucher's global partnership with Deloitte is at the forefront of managing our specialized tax management service. With a corporate presence in over 60 countries it is now possible to leverage Xvoucher's expertise as an added service to our existing Learning Marketplace capabilities.

Xvoucher understands how different training modalities like asynchronous training, e-learning, virtual Instructor-led, and even webinars are often taxed differently. Assuring compliance to current tax laws within all jurisdictions and having tax-compliant invoicing throughout a program's ecosystem brings you peace of mind.

