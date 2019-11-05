Y Soft brings in industry veterans to spearhead growth

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After releasing record fiscal year results, Y Soft Corporation today announced that it is adding two industry veterans to help continue its strong global sales growth.

Document and Imaging management industry veteran Barry Löwer has been tapped as the new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). In this position, Löwer will be responsible for planning and coordinating Y Soft's sales and business development activities across the entire Y Soft product portfolio, as well as helping lead Y Soft's growth trajectory.

Before joining Y Soft, Löwer spent two years running international customer success and advocacy for Nuance Communications' Imaging Division, later Kofax, which acquired the division in 2018. In the seven years before Nuance Communications, Löwer overlooked EMEA sales for its Imaging Division. Before that, Löwer spent time at Equitrac Corporation, where he established its presence in the EMEA region and led its revenue-generating activities and expansion.

"I am delighted to be leading Y Soft's global sales team and am looking forward to working with the team to support and develop Y Soft's global partner network. There is fantastic potential and opportunity for Y Soft and partners to realize in the digital office solutions market. By bringing together innovative technology and outstanding pre- and post-sales support, Y Soft and partners can deliver significant benefits to customers," Löwer commented.

Y Soft recently announced that its IOTA Hardware division, which produces card readers, 3D printers, external terminals, and edge devices, had increased its percentage of overall sales to 21%. Due to this growth, Ondřej Župka was hired for the newly created role of Vice President of Manufacturing to lead Y Soft's growing manufacturing operations and strategy.

Župka brings 18 years of large-scale manufacturing experience with companies such as TE Connectivity, Honeywell, Celestica, and Flextronics. He is tasked with scaling Y Soft manufacturing for future growth by increasing automation, standardizing quality management, optimizing production planning, and further developing the manufacturing for startups from the Y Soft Ventures portfolio.

"Y Soft has a strong manufacturing business here in the Czech Republic," Župka stated. "I am very proud and humbled to lead the team that is producing the hardware for YSoft SafeQ, YSoft Labs, and Y Soft Venture's portfolio companies."

"I believe that Barry and Ondřej bring the necessary on the ground experience that will help us execute on anticipated growth and to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us," said Václav Muchna, CEO and co-founder, Y Soft. "Both positions help us meet the needs of partners and customers and prime us for our growth strategy."

With the appointment of Barry Löwer into the position of CSO, Lukáš Maňásek will move to the position of Chief of Staff, Global Sales, and will leverage his strong relationships and strong internal knowledge to support Y Soft's regional sales teams, their partners and customers.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SafeQ workflow solutions platform enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SafeQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

© 2019 Y Soft Corporation, a.s. All rights reserved. Y Soft and YSoft SafeQ are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation in the European Union and/or individual countries. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts for media:

Global: Steven Knuff

Steven.Knuff@ysoft.com

+1 512 810-3207

Czech Republic:

Jiří Kocourek

jiri@parco.cz

+420 775 630 41

SOURCE Y Soft

Related Links

http://www.ysoft.com

