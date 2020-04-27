Y the Wait Comes Up With a Plan for Restaurant Owners

AMSTERDAM & NEW YORK & LONDON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information flux from all around the world regarding the restaurant industry is mainly focused primarily on one concern, i.e., its survival. Restaurant owners are scrambling to stay alive right now. In many states, dining rooms are closed, and restaurants can provide meals only through takeout or delivery. So, restaurant owners are partnering with third-party delivery partners to avoid devaluing their business and remain operational in these difficult times. Contrarily, the delivery partners continue to follow controversial practices of charging high-commissions. It is a known statistic that a successful restaurant earns an average profit of 33% only after taking out all the expenses, including wages, rent, taxes, and much more. So, paying up to 30% commission to the delivery partners is ultimately thinning their overall profits, i.e., not enough for survival.

Therefore, the industry is facing an apparent struggle and needs to pivot to a to-go-only model right now; however, is there any actual support available?

Y the Wait is helping the hospitality industry to thrive during these tough times by waiving off their entire service fee till 1st July. Restaurant partners can start contactless dine-in, delivery, and takeaway instantly and start serving their customers staying at home.

"The entire hospitality industry has to come out of this dire situation together as a community, and that is why the company is not willing to profit on the cost of the losses of our restaurant partners," said Mr. Simranjit Singh Grewal, CEO, Y the Wait.

There are already thousands of restaurants partnering up from all over the world with Y the Wait. For instance, the company has quickened its onboarding process for new sign-ups and following all the measures to alleviate the woes of restaurant operators.

Despite the most profitable solution being right in front of their eyes, the hospitality industry is still crying out loud for a savior. The question that arises now is, why are people so closed-minded to old thinking and old ways.

