Y the Wait is Helping Restaurants Survive During Covid-19 Outbreak

TORONTO & LAS VEGAS & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands & LONDON, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simranjit Singh Grewal, CEO of Y the Wait, announced that the company has temporarily suspended its service-fee till 31st May 2020 or further if required. Moreover, restaurant partners have an option to help the world by paying a small percentage of service-fee as a donation to organizations providing relief to Covid-19 affected people.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most people prefer to stay at home, and some cities are putting restrictions on dining itself. Y the Wait (aka Why the Wait) has launched a mobile app that turns your smartphone into Digital Waiter and converts any restaurant into a smart restaurant without any investment in no time. The use of unhygienic paper menus, kiosks, card swipe machines, and cash exchange can be easily eliminated by allowing customers to order through their smartphones.

"The development of Y the Wait revolves around the idea to overcome inconveniences people have to go through while ordering food in restaurants," said Mr. Grewal. Users can use Y the Wait as a digital waiter for dine-in, takeaway & delivery orders across the globe - at any local dine-in restaurant or even at fast-food chains like McDonald's, KFC, Subway, etc. if they join this cause.

Restaurant owners can start contactless (pre)orders, takeaway, and home delivery services free of cost by employing their delivery staff by using YTW Staff App. Restaurant owners can start taking orders right away after completing a few-mins sign-up process and can go live with the assistance of a 24x7 100-plus employees in support services.

YTW App can be implemented at restaurants as well as cafes, hotels, bars, night clubs, airports, food courts, casinos, theatres, events, cinemas, stadiums & arenas, etc. within no time. YtheWait is starting the Era of Smart Restaurants by digitalizing overall restaurant processes without any investment of business owners. Moreover, YTW has secured C$5M seed funding from Canadian investors to amid economic slowdown and assists restaurants to survive better during the coronavirus outbreak. More than a thousand restaurant owners around the globe have partnered up with the company already.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12815493

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Y the Wait Holding BV

Related Links

https://www.ythewait.com

