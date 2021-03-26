Y2 Yoga, Charlotte's Leading Yoga Studio, Offers Y2 On-Demand At-Home Classes and a partnership with Jetsweat

Plus, Y2 Yoga is excited to announce a new partnership with Jetsweat , one of the top fitness studios in the world, where we will produce live and on-demand classes that will be available on their platform as well. Check out Jetsweat via their free trial for 14 free days!

Y2 On-Demand, the at-home version of Y2 Yoga's industry-leading vinyasa flow classes, offers the same fresh, bold approach to yoga that not only delivers its own signature style of loud, hot and hard vinyasa, but a fun class that is led by authentic teachers who want its members to achieve their best. Y2's wide variety of classes include:

Y2 Single Shots: This class features signature Y2 style flow that incorporates 14 standard postures in the standing series. Classes start with a warm up before moving into the standing series, followed by core work, backbends, inversions and floor work.

Y2 Double Shots: Kick it up a notch with this fast-paced flow, doubling up the standing series to give Yogis a chance to tackle every pose twice. This class is cardiovascularly intense so we harness the power of the breath to slow you down but fire your practice up.

"While I've always been an optimist and believe that people primarily love practicing yoga in an indoor, group setting, I understand that we remain in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic and there are still people who are concerned about being inside a fitness studio. While we adhere to all Covid-19 regulations, cleanse our studios consistently and thoroughly, offer touchless entry, conduct pre entry temperature checks, and mandate in studio mask wearing, we decided to offer Y2 On Demand," said owner Tanner Bazemore, so our local members, as well as anyone around the world, can Flow Anytime and Anywhere at home.

About Y2 Yoga

Founded in Charlotte, NC in 2009, with locations in both Dilworth and Cotswold, Y2 Yoga, owned by Tanner Bazemore, has become Charlotte's leader in the burgeoning yoga category by offering the region's best teachers and its signature Vinyasa Flow Power Classes. Y2 On-Demand, with a library of over 45 videos that are constantly updated and refreshed, provides the same Y2 flow, instructors, loud/motivating music and unique series of poses that you get in studio, via an at-home experience that can be enjoyed anywhere and anytime. At Y2, we are rebels, risk takers, while simultaneously relatable and fun. We believe in raising our bar, as we help you raise yours. Y2 has a unique approach to yoga that includes loud music, a warm up, a standing sequence (done either 1x or 2x), all in a hot studio. For more information about Y2 Yoga, visit www.y2yoga.com

Media Contact:

Joelle Cohn

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Y2 Yoga

Related Links

y2yoga.com

