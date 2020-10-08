Yael Eckstein named one of "The World's 50 Most Influential Jews" by The Jerusalem Post

Eckstein, who has led The Fellowship since the death of her father, Rabbi Eckstein, in 2019, was recognized for her tireless work overseeing the organization's programs that provide food, medical and financial aid, and security to millions of needy Israelis. The Fellowship also facilitates aliyah (immigration to Israel) for Jews from around the world, and assists impoverished elderly Jews and children in the former Soviet Union. Under her leadership, The Fellowship is continuing the pioneering bridge-building work that has brought together millions of Christians to support Israel and Jewish people in need worldwide.

"I'm deeply honored to be included on this list alongside such an impressive group of people who are truly changing the world for the better in so many ways," Eckstein said. "But I could not do this work alone. It is due to the dedication and compassion of our supporters, many of whom are Christians, that The Fellowship is stronger and more prepared than ever to respond to new needs as they arise."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) was founded in 1983 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and build broad support for Israel. Today it is one of the leading forces helping Israel and Jews in need worldwide — and is the largest channel of Christian support for Israel. Founded by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, The Fellowship now raises more than $120 million per year, mostly from Christians, to assist Israel and the Jewish people. Since its founding, The Fellowship has raised more than $1.8 billion for this work. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto and Seoul. For more information, visit www.ifcj.org .

Yael Eckstein is the President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. In this role, Eckstein oversees all ministry programs and serves as the organization's international spokesperson. She can be heard on The Fellowship's daily radio program airing on 1,500 stations worldwide. Before her present duties, Yael served as global executive vice president, senior vice president, and director of program development and ministry outreach. Based in Jerusalem, Yael is a published writer, leading international advocate for persecuted religious minorities, and a respected social services professional. As President and CEO of The Fellowship, she also holds the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of America's largest religious not-for-profit organizations.

