Yahoo Small Business Expands Partner Ecosystem to Include Best-In-Class Solutions from Industry Leaders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo Small Business, a division of Verizon Business, today announced the expansion of its partner ecosystem to include 1-800Accountant, Constant Contact, PromoRepublic and WebCEO. Through these new partnerships, Yahoo Small Business customers will have access to even more industry-leading solutions to meet their different needs, including accounting, SEO, social media marketing and email marketing.

As part of the Yahoo Small Business partner ecosystem, services from these new partners will also be available via the company's one-stop-shop platform for small business, Business Maker. Business Maker is an all-in-one platform that helps small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs start, run, and grow their own business. More than a marketplace, Business Maker curates specific tools and services based on where a small business is in its lifecycle. From creating business plans and forming a legal business entity to establishing an online presence and collecting payments – Business Maker provides small business owners with all the tools they need to start and grow a successful small business, all from a single platform.

For small business owners who are not tech savvy, researching and selecting a solution for tasks like building a website, managing accounting and payroll, and marketing their business can lead to significant challenges. In fact, in the recent Yahoo Small Business 2021 Microbusiness Outlook Report, a survey exploring microbusiness owners' outlook for 2021 emerging from the pandemic, more than three in five microbusiness owners (63 percent) surveyed reported investing in technology for their business that ended up not being the right fit. 48 percent even said they've experienced this more than once.

"Launching a business can seem daunting, and the volume of different solutions available to entrepreneurs makes starting and managing a business even more challenging," says Chris Wayne, Managing Director for Yahoo Small Business, Verizon. "Having a curated list of the best services to leverage for different aspects of business management can be a game changer. We are thrilled to expand the Yahoo Small Business ecosystem through the new partnerships with 1-800Accountant, Constant Contact, PromoRepublic and WebCEO."

1-800Accountant brings accounting services to Yahoo Small Business customers for the first time

With 10 percent of small businesses saying a lack of the necessary expertise to manage business finances was their biggest financial challenge over the last year, easy-to-use accounting services are key to helping small business owners succeed. Through the new partnership between Yahoo Small Business and 1-800Accountant, small business owners have access to even more helpful tools, such as bookkeeping and tax preparation.

"Our team is passionate about helping new businesses succeed and is thrilled to serve as Yahoo Small Business' featured accounting partner," said Mike Savage, CEO, 1-800Accountant. "We look forward to continuing our dedicated service to entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country."

New deals and services to meet small business' needs

With today's launch, Yahoo Small Business customers will also receive access to special deals from Constant Contact, PromoRepublic and WebCEO, in addition to 1-800Accountant.

1-800Accountant

Tax savings: 1-800Accountant offers year-round support with industry and state-specific experience, providing comprehensive tax planning and guidance including restructuring to reduce personal liability.

Payroll and bookkeeping: 1-800Accountant offers simplified boarding, scheduling, and payroll management for one low rate. Dedicated bookkeepers monitor, oversee, manage, and prepare financial statements for small business owners.

ClientBooks 60-Day Free Trial: Small business owners can schedule a free consultation to claim their 60-day free trial of Clientbooks bookkeeping software, available exclusively to Yahoo Small Business customers.

Constant Contact

Email Marketing: Small business owners can get more customers through email marketing with one of the biggest and best in the industry, Constant Contact. Yahoo Small Business has partnered with Constant Contact to provide small business owners with a 60-day free trial where they can send up to 100 emails and receive a 30% discount for the first three months on all paid plans.

PromoRepublic

Social Media Marketing: Small business owners can connect social media pages and automatically post ready-made templates that fit every business. Small business owners can create and store editable content for social media, schedule it with AI, run local ads, manage clients or locations, and stay on top of their results with PromoRepublic's intelligent products.

WebCEO

Online SEO: WebCEO has partnered with Yahoo Small Business to offer a special plan with 22 key online SEO tools, an intuitive dashboard, and constant support from the WebCEO team. Small business owners also get step-by-step instructions on how to identify, analyze and outrank the competition on search engines.

Streamlining access to best-in-class solutions with Yahoo Small Business' Business Maker platform

By adding 1-800Accountant, Constant Contact, PromoRepublic and WebCEO to the Business Maker ecosystem, Yahoo Small Business is providing customers with trusted partners that provide industry-leading solutions, without small business owners having to test solutions on their own. Other services included within Business Maker include solutions from Yahoo Small Business, Verizon Business, Legal Inc., PayPal, BlueJeans, One Talk, and Complete Business Bundle. With opportunities for free trials and flexible, customizable plans, Business Maker has plans for businesses of all sizes.

About Yahoo Small Business:

Yahoo Small Business empowers business owners to launch and scale their ideas online. From creating a website to promoting a brand, our products help entrepreneurs succeed. For more information please visit https://smallbusiness.yahoo.com/

Media Contact:

Ali Phillips

[email protected]

SOURCE Yahoo Small Business