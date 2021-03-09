Yahyn introduces Y-Somm

Wine is a complicated subject. You need an expert to help you for the same reasons you don't want to do your own plumbing... The primary goal at Yahyn is to help customers find the perfect bottle of wine, with that in mind, they have assembled a panel of the top world sommeliers on-demand! With over 100,000+ client engagements, Yahyn's sommeliers are confident to help find what they are looking for, therefore, spending that extra time creating memories with loved ones.

"We continue to listen to what our customers say and share with us. One of the main values that Yahyn brings to our platform is the on-going communication between us and our customers. People wanted an intimate one to one relationship with their sommelier. They value having an expert at their fingertips, which saves time and money," said Pierre Rogers, Yahyn's CEO and Founder.

Y-Somm is an on-demand service where customers can contact and engage a sommelier directly via text or call, who can help customize a wine list, recommend wine selections, or manage a cellar. The service is $100/monthly, billed quarterly. As a part of their product introduction, upon signing up, customers receive two months free.

About Yahyn

Yahyn is a privately-owned company headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists. With more than 1M raised in private equity in a little over five months, it is poised to revolutionize the way we purchase wine. Yahyn is the intersection between the centuries-old tradition of wine and cutting-edge technology, helping the consumer find the perfect wine to be the exclamation point on life's cherished moments. Yahyn believes that the distance to your glass measures elegant travel to the most romantic vineyards.

