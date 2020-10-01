Yahyn partners with renowned sommeliers to offer their expertise and perhaps save an industry

"I was saddened to see so many fantastic men and women being suddenly let go of their position because of our current socio-economic crisis. One of the biggest casualties of the pandemic has been the loss of true experts in our industry. We want, in a small part, to be able to help by bringing these people back in the fold and make some progress forward," said Pierre Rogers, Yahyn's CEO and Founder.

Yahyn has an excellent opportunity to add to its team by reaching out to some of the industry's best sommeliers and bringing their expertise to our burgeoning enterprise. We are proud to announce that several expert sommeliers will be joining Yahyn as advisors. Among them, Alexander T. Lopez-Wilson, a Level 1 Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers and the current Wine Retail Specialist from Wine Xpress in Greenville, SC, Niccolo' Andrea Saltarelli, a graduate of Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland, who until May of this year was the Food and Beverage Manager & Wine Director at The National Bar & Dining Rooms by Geoffrey Zakarian in New York City, and Christopher Fagan, the Cellar Sommelier at famed French Laundry in Napa Valley and a Level 2 Certified Sommelier from The Court of Master Sommeliers, Fagan states: "My role is to guide our customers in making the kind of decision where they feel they are getting the best possible wine, taking in consideration pairing, pricing, and availability. He continues: Finding the perfect vintage can a difficult thing. Even more, when faced with a large selection. I can help narrow the gap and find a wine they will love."

Mr. Fagan and his colleagues are available for a consultation now on yahyn.com; you simply need to register at www.yahyn.com/login to create your unique profile. We are all in this together. And with common goals and efforts, we can, once again, bring prosperity to our industry.

About Yahyn

Yahyn is a privately-owned company headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, founded by seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists. With more than 1M raised in private equity in a little over five months, it is poised to revolutionize the way we purchase wine. Yahyn is the intersection between the centuries-old tradition of wine and cutting-edge technology, helping the consumer find the perfect wine to be the exclamation point on life's cherished moments. Yahyn believes that the distance to your glass measures elegant travel to the most romantic vineyards.

