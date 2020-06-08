Yalo Activates Its Growth Strategy

ATLANTA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, creative agency Digital Yalo announces acquisition of Ninja Multimedia. The Ninja acquisition signals the activation of Yalo's growth strategy through acquisitions and new technology partnerships over the next 24 to 36 months. Based in Atlanta, Ninja has worked with clients such as Georgia Lottery, Arby's and brings an arsenal of digital chops to the agency.

The acquisition of Ninja strengthens and expands Yalo's capabilities in multiple ways adding front-end web development expertise, e-learning skill sets and solutions, and a complete suite of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) capabilities. In addition to expanding its skill set, the acquisition broadens Yalo's client footprint in the Atlanta market while adding industry expertise in Healthcare.

This will enable Yalo to further elevate its clients' digital experiences for end customers. The agency will immediately begin offering new solutions in VR/AR and e-Learning to its diverse client base.

"We've always planned to grow through acquisition when the economy softened a bit. We just didn't expect it to be caused by a worldwide pandemic," said Arnold Huffman, CEO of Digital Yalo. "And after two very successful years of outstanding growth of 43% and 61%, we had a significant amount of backlog work which required us to add quality talent to our agency. Thus, we felt it was still the right time to push ahead with our growth strategy."

This acquisition is not only additive to Yalo's skills but equally important, the Ninja team is an excellent cultural fit to Yalo's approach of leveraging film, art, music and sports to elevate clients' brands.

"Yalo has a great culture, great clients and a great team, and we are thrilled to be a valued addition to Yalo's future growth," said Drew Pearson, former CEO of Ninja Multimedia.

This is the first of many growth announcements to come from Yalo over the next few months.

Cedric Thomas of SPX, LTD (http://www.spxltd.com/) is tasked with driving the acquisition strategy and was instrumental in the process of turning Yalo's plans into concrete actions. Mr. Thomas entered the picture in Q42019 and charted the course for Yalo's growth. The first conversations with Ninja occurred in January 2020, Mr. Thomas completed due diligence in March 2020, and the transaction closed on May 1, 2020.

This acquisition demonstrates Yalo's continued commitment to its clients with Yalo delivering the same level of quality, creativity and excellence going forward.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from film, art, music, and sports to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are.

