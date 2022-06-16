Yalo recognized for prestigious interactive media award

Yalo was recognized for: Imperial Distribution : BEST IN CATEGORY award for the Experimental / New Technology category Triple Aim : GOLD award for the Health / Human Services category Triple Aim : GOLD award for the Professional Services category B&G Foods : GOLD award for the Restaurant / Food Industry category B&G Foods : GOLD award for Websites Corporate & B2B category Cortland Apartments : GOLD award for the Advertising Integrated Campaign category Sodexo : SILVER award for the Restaurant / Food Industry category

"When COVID hit, we had to adapt and offer unique solutions to help our clients push forward. Winning our 2nd Best in Category is a huge honor and demonstrates that we are always innovating—solving our clients' challenges in fresh, new ways," said Arnold Huffman, CEO of Yalo.

The 20th Anniversary of the competition saw over 700 entries from around the world including 26 out of 50 US States and 21 other countries. These countries include: Australia, Belgium, Columbia, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and the UK. Only one Best In Category is awarded in each category, with less than 6% of the entries receiving a Best In Category award across all categories.

An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated nearly 60 categories spanning multiple media types. The 2021 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions from some of the top agencies, designers, producers and developers all over the globe.

"The 20th annual competition was a special milestone for the Horizon Interactive Awards. It marks two decades of hard work to fulfill our mission of recognizing excellence in interactive media production. The winners in the competition this year have proved that, despite continued challenges around the globe, there are no limits to how technology and digital media play an integral role in connecting services, products, ideas and experiences to people of all walks of life in new and impactful ways," said Mike Sauce, Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards.

The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition each year with the winners being announced the following April. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 20th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from nearly 50 countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and a rotating panel of volunteer judges consisting of respected and engaged industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

