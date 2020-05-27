Yalo Wins Eight Annual Horizon Interactive Media Awards
May 27, 2020, 08:03 ET
ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2019 award winners showcasing this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production. This year, Yalo was recognized for its excellence with eight awards, including two gold.
The 2019 competition saw nearly 800 entries from around the world including 35 out of 50 US States and 18 other countries including: Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Latvia, Martinique, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom.
"When you love the work that you do, its shows. We truly are a creative partner with our clients which enables us to conceptualize and execute different ways to generate brand awareness," said Yalo CEO, Arnold Huffman. "We are honored to work with a range of clients across a multitude of industries bringing us new challenges and opportunities to think differently."
Yalo 2019 Horizon Interactive Award-Winning Projects:
GOLD
Websites — Software: JDA Software
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Back-to-Reality-Whoop-There-Goes-Gravity
Print – Branding Campaign: Insight Sourcing Group
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/I-Told-the-Toolbox-Its-Hammer-Time
SILVER
Video – Promotional: Credigy
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Financing-Your-Future
Advertising – Integrated Campaign: OpenConnect
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/RPA-An-Entirely-Different-Beast
Advertising – Integrated Campaign: Hancock Claims
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Lets-Raise-the-Roof
Advertising – Integrated Campaign: IDEA
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Great-Ideas-for-IDEA
BRONZE
Websites – Consumer Information
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/When-a-Tiger-Earns-Its-Stripes
Websites – School/ University
https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/An-A-Career-Site
The competition recognizes, promotes and awards the best web sites, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications. Each year, the Horizon Interactive Awards receives thousands of entries from all over the world and a volunteer panel of industry professionals, from diverse multi-media, graphic design, advertising and marketing backgrounds, review the entries to determine the work that is to be recognized.
The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition each year with the winners being announced the following April. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.
About Yalo
Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from music, art, sports and entertainment to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and salespeople has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are. www.digitalyalo.com
Contact:Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo
[email protected] | 216.533.5840
