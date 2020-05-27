Yalo Wins Eight Annual Horizon Interactive Media Awards

ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2019 award winners showcasing this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production. This year, Yalo was recognized for its excellence with eight awards, including two gold.

The 2019 competition saw nearly 800 entries from around the world including 35 out of 50 US States and 18 other countries including: Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Latvia, Martinique, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom.

"When you love the work that you do, its shows. We truly are a creative partner with our clients which enables us to conceptualize and execute different ways to generate brand awareness," said Yalo CEO, Arnold Huffman. "We are honored to work with a range of clients across a multitude of industries bringing us new challenges and opportunities to think differently."

Yalo 2019 Horizon Interactive Award-Winning Projects:

GOLD

Websites — Software: JDA Software

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Back-to-Reality-Whoop-There-Goes-Gravity

Print – Branding Campaign: Insight Sourcing Group

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/I-Told-the-Toolbox-Its-Hammer-Time

SILVER

Video – Promotional: Credigy

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Financing-Your-Future

Advertising – Integrated Campaign: OpenConnect

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/RPA-An-Entirely-Different-Beast

Advertising – Integrated Campaign: Hancock Claims

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Lets-Raise-the-Roof

Advertising – Integrated Campaign: IDEA

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/Great-Ideas-for-IDEA

BRONZE

Websites – Consumer Information

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/When-a-Tiger-Earns-Its-Stripes

Websites – School/ University

https://www.horizoninteractiveawards.com/winners/details/An-A-Career-Site

The competition recognizes, promotes and awards the best web sites, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications. Each year, the Horizon Interactive Awards receives thousands of entries from all over the world and a volunteer panel of industry professionals, from diverse multi-media, graphic design, advertising and marketing backgrounds, review the entries to determine the work that is to be recognized.

The Horizon Interactive Awards holds the competition each year with the winners being announced the following April. For more information visit the Horizon Interactive Awards online: www.horizoninteractiveawards.com.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from music, art, sports and entertainment to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and salespeople has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are. www.digitalyalo.com

Contact:Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo

[email protected] | 216.533.5840

SOURCE DIGITAL YALO

Related Links

http://www.digitalyalo.com

