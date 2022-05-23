Yams Market: North America to Contribute 71% Market Growth | Technavio

The health benefits associated with yams are driving the yams market growth. The increasing awareness among consumers of the health benefits of yams increases their demand globally. Yams are rich in nutrients and contain vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, manganese, copper, and fiber. Yams also help in improving brain functions and relieving arthritis symptoms. They contain a unique compound called diosgenin, which promotes neuron growth, enhances brain function, and inhibits the progression of both osteoporosis arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Yams also help to maintain cholesterol levels.

Yam Market: Key Trends

The increasing demand for organic yams is contributing to market growth. The growing perception among consumers that organic yam is healthier than conventional yam is boosting the demand for organic variants of yams. The promotion of organic food products by several government agencies and the increase in health consciousness among consumers is also expected to increase the demand for organic yams during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Amruth Organics and Natural Store

BDS Natural Products Inc.

Bio Botanica Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG

Frontier Co op

Green Amrut

McCall Farms Inc.

Novoherb Technologies

Penn Herb Co. Ltd.

Provital SAU

Wellgreen Technology Co. Ltd.

Xtend-Life Natural Products Intl Ltd.

Product Insights and News

The yams market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Bio-botanica.com, a leading vendor, offers a wide range of products such as wild yams. Dabur.com provides elephant yam that is rich in proteins, fiber, fat, starch, carbohydrates, oxalic acid, and minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and iron. Another leading vendor, Frontiercoop.com provides frontier wild yam root, a low-creeping perennial crop that is grown in the eastern half of North America.

North America's Contribution to Yams Market

The increase in the vegan population in the US is expected to propel the yams market growth in North America. Countries such as the US and Canada are expected to be the main contributors to market growth in the region. North America is expected to contribute 71% of the yams market growth. Market growth in the region is expected to be lower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Yams Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 47.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 71% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Taiwan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amruth Organics and Natural Store , BDS Natural Products Inc., Bio Botanica Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Frontier Co op, Green Amrut, McCall Farms Inc., Novoherb Technologies, Penn Herb Co. Ltd., Provital SAU, Wellgreen Technology Co. Ltd., and Xtend-Life Natural Products Intl Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Segmentation

The yams market is divided by product into organic and non-organic segments. The non-organic segment is expected to significantly contribute to the yams market. The demand for non-organic yams is rising due to the health benefits associated with their consumption. Yams are not only an excellent source of fiber but are also high in potassium and manganese, which are important for supporting bone health, metabolism, growth, and heart function. They also provide other micronutrients, such as copper and vitamin C. Copper is vital for red blood cell production and iron absorption, and vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that boosts the immune system. Such health benefits of non-organic yams are driving the segment growth.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yams market vendors

Detailed information on factors that will drive yams market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the yams market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the yams industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

