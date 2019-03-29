Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Receives Value Improvement Award and Other Honors from Toyota Motor North America

NOVI, Mich., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) recently received the Toyota Value Improvement Award 2018 and other honors from Toyota Motor North America. This award was presented to YFAI at Toyota's Annual Supplier Business Meeting in Detroit.

YFAI was honored with the Value Improvement Award which recognizes supplier performance in meeting general and individual targets for design and manufacturing improvements that result in mutually beneficial cost savings.

"We are truly honored to receive this award from Toyota," said David Wang, Vice President and Deputy General Manager, North America for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. "This award is a testament of our commitment to our customers and our mission of being our customers' preferred partner for automotive interior solutions."

At the event, YFAI also received Certificates of Achievement awards for two North American plants in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and Holland, Michigan that support Toyota. The company also received a Supplier Diversity honor recognizing the company's work with minority-owned companies.

YFAI supplies interior components for the Toyota Avalon, Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra, 4-Runner, as well as the Lexus ES and RX.

About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 19 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit www.YFAI.com.

