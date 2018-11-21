Yankee Candle® Offers Fans Chance to Win Limited Edition Gwen Stefani Candle

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. announces the Gwen Stefani Candle Sweepstakes to kick off the holiday season. This year, Gwen Stefani's 2017 holiday album "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" is re-released in a Deluxe Edition with five new songs. The album will be sold in all Yankee Candle stores through December 24, 2018, and Yankee Candle is giving fans the chance to win a copy of Stefani's new album and an exclusive Gwen Stefani candle, available only through the sweepstakes.

One grand prize winner will receive a personal video message from Stefani on a Gwen Stefani Personalized Video Label candle in the Mistletoe fragrance, and an autographed CD. There will be 20 second prize winners, who will receive the Gwen Stefani candle with a holiday video message and an autographed CD. The third-place prize, a Gwen Stefani candle with video message, will be given to 300 winners. Fans can enter to win through December 2, 2018.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, Stefani made an appearance at the Yankee Candle store in Irvine, Calif. to kick off the launch of the partnership. Fans had the opportunity to take a photograph with Stefani and could get their holiday album signed by the artist. Video and images of Stefani's appearance can be viewed here.

To learn more about the Gwen Stefani Candle Sweepstakes, visit www.yankeecandle.com/Gwen. Join the conversation on social media using #TheGwenCandle.

About The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of premium scented candles. Yankee Candle has over a 40-year history of offering distinctive products and marketing them as affordable luxuries and consumable gifts. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands and sells its products through a North American wholesale customer network of approximately 35,000 store locations, more than 500 Company owned and operated retail stores, direct mail catalogs, and its Internet website www.yankeecandle.com. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

