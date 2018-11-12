Yankee Ford Team Competes In Baja 1000 Off Road Race

Steve Goodrich, a partner at Yankee Ford and owner of ZipLine, is part of a six-man team that will drive the 806-mile race in three segments, in a mid-tier, Challenge Division off-road race car. Goodrich, and his co-driver Rick Flynn, will drive the initial 280 mile leg. "The extraordinary terrain of desert, rocks, silt beds and mountains can take as much as 24 hours to complete, and many do not complete it," said Goodrich. "We are setting the bar low in our first competition, with a goal of simply finishing. We thank Yankee Ford for availing our race team this fantastic opportunity."

The Baja 1000 will see racers from 41 states and 18 countries. The race is operated and organized by Score International, the leading off-road race management entity, and race teams can be tracked on-line.

Yankee Ford is Maine's leading Ford dealership, with locations in South Portland and affiliated stores in Brunswick and Rockland.

Contact: Kristen Bailey

(207) 233-1101

SOURCE ZipLine

Related Links

zipline.biz

