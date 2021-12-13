Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Teams Up With Multi-Platinum Recording Artist and Actress Jordin Sparks to Unveil New Song Featuring Lyrics From The Breathless® Ballad Challenge Winner

"When I learned that my good friend Bernie Williams' dad suffered from IPF, and how personal this campaign was to him, I was inspired to get involved and do what I could to raise awareness of this disease," said Jordin Sparks. "I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be a part of this rewarding project, and to perform these moving lyrics written by David."

DePinho witnessed his mother suffer from breathlessness due to lung complications from chronic disease and felt this was an ideal opportunity to pay tribute to her and offer a special remembrance in her honor.

"I was so excited when we launched the Breathless Ballad Challenge last year, an initiative that encouraged the public to submit lyrics to my tribute that I created in honor of my father, 'Para Don Berna'," said Bernie Williams. "The thought, care and attention that went into each submission was incredible. I want to thank everyone, the judges, the songwriters, and the public, for participating in this initiative that means so much to me."

In addition to DePinho, the Breathless Ballad top finalists include Jackie Clarke of Alberta, Canada; Valerie Koenings of Long Island, NY; Peter Lomp of Long Island, NY and Luis Rivera of Westchester, NY. The new rendition was produced by Emmy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Eren Cannata.

"We're honored to be working with such brilliant artists like Bernie Williams and Jordin Sparks to bring the Breathless Ballad Challenge to life," said Al Masucci, vice president, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Through this program, a profound, artistic masterpiece was created by individuals of immeasurable talent to fulfill the vision of this important initiative through song and increase awareness and early diagnosis of IPF."

The following panel of judges from diverse musical and professional backgrounds, reviewed the submissions and played an integral role in choosing the winning entry:

Bernie Williams , New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy-nominated musician

, New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy-nominated musician Queen Latifah , award-winning actress, musician and TV producer

, award-winning actress, musician and TV producer The Bacon Brothers (Michael and Kevin), an Americana music duo who have played together since they were kids in Philadelphia and have released 10 albums

and have released 10 albums Paul Shaffer , a singer and composer who served as David Letterman's musical director and band leader for 33 years

, a singer and composer who served as musical director and band leader for 33 years Eren Cannata , an Emmy award-winning songwriter, producer, musician who has worked with Demi Lovato , Timbaland and NBC's "The Voice"

, an Emmy award-winning songwriter, producer, musician who has worked with , Timbaland and NBC's "The Voice" Scott Staszak , chief operating officer of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and an accomplished musician

, chief operating officer of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and an accomplished musician Arthur Hanlon , a Latin music pianist, composer, arranger and Billboard and Emmy-nominee

, a Latin music pianist, composer, arranger and Billboard and Emmy-nominee Hiram Williams , J.D., a lawyer and cellist who has frequently performed and collaborated with his brother, Bernie

, J.D., a lawyer and cellist who has frequently performed and collaborated with his brother, Bernie Willie Randolph , a six-time World Series champion as a player and coach, a music aficionado and mentor to Bernie

, a six-time World Series champion as a player and coach, a music aficionado and mentor to Bernie Sweeny Murti, a long-time Yankees reporter for WFAN and Sports Net NY (SNY) and hosts the pregame and postgame shows for Yankees radio broadcasts and music enthusiast

To listen to the full song and watch the Breathless Ballad music video, visit our social media channels:

About idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

IPF, a common type of interstitial lung disease, is a serious lung condition that causes irreversible scarring of the lungs, and makes it difficult to breathe. Symptoms of IPF include breathlessness during activity, a dry and persistent cough, chest discomfort, fatigue and weakness. Although considered "rare," IPF affects up to 132,000 Americans, and about 50,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed every year with IPF. In 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first drugs specifically indicated for the treatment of IPF.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, with around 52,000 employees, we create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 22.33 billion USD (19.57 billion EUR). Our significant investment of over 4.2 billion USD (3.7 billion EUR) in 2020 (18.9% of net sales) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

