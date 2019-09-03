Yanolja raises its name as one of the Top 2 cloud-based PMS provider with over 21K hotel properties[1]

eZee Technosys is an innovative IT solutions company based in Surat, India. The company ranks second in the global PMS market, following Oracle Hospitality. eZee Technosys offers services to more than 13,000 global customers in more than 160 countries around the world, including North America as well as the Middle East and Southeast Asia. With Yanolja's PMS business currently servicing over 8,000 properties in Korea, together with eZee Technosys, it will elevate to be one of the global Top2 in the cloud-based PMS market, with strong technological R&D capabilities.

Yanolja's decision to acquire eZee Technosys was primarily based on two aspects: (1) the company's strong R&D capabilities; and (2) the significant growth potential of cloud based PMS market, reflecting the active and dynamic needs of customers. Against this backdrop, Yanolja will mainly utilize the PMS to create an integration platform where all users including hotels, OTAs, and customers can benefit - lower operational costs, innovative product offerings, and better user experiences, respectively. In addition, Yanolja has developed a blueprint to fully automate hotel operations utilizing cloud-based technologies, beyond the existing on-premise solutions.

Thanks to the acquisition, Yanolja immediately secured a total of 21,000 global clients as well as strong global R&D capabilities. In particular, Yanolja will maximize synergy with its previously invested ZENRooms, the No.1 budget hotel chain in Southeast Asia, through automating its operations resulting in further improved customer experience and profit.

Regarding this, KIM Jong Yoon, CEO of Online Business at Yanolja will attend APAC Digital Leaders Summit, ITB Asia, and AWS re: Invent, to make a presentation about the fully-automated hotel management platform based on IoT, AI and blockchain technologies. In particular, Yanolja will officially announce the global launch of a new hotel automation solution at ITB Asia, the largest annual travel convention which will take place during October 16 to 18 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

In preparation for the launch of this innovative platform, in February this year, Yanolja acquired Garam and Seereal, the first and second largest hotel property management system providers in South Korea. In May, Yanolja signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sanha Information Technology to jointly develop a digitized integration platform for Korean hotels.

"We are pleased and excited to partner with Yanolja, one of the most powerful and innovative travel groupsin Asia, who shares our goal to become the global leader in the hospitality technology market. Since our inception, our mission has been to embrace a truly customer-driven approach. We intend to continue our tradition of delivering trusted technology and services driven by and for our clients, and are thrilled about the continued innovation this partnership will enable to foster customers' continued success" said KAPOOR, Vipul, Co-Founder of eZee Technosys. After a thorough and independent evaluation, and working closely with Yanolja's management team, we decided to go ahead with this transaction as it will bring long term value to the company, our customers, distributors and employees. eZee has always been futuristic in terms of the technologies we offer. With Yanolja, we will be able to continue this spree and the industry will witness some amazing technologies which will be way ahead of its time and will reshapethe whole industry paradigm," said PATEL Hitesh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of eZee Technosys.

"This acquisition holds significance as it will help Yanolja develop the fully automated hotel management platform to not only substantially enhance customer experience but also lower hotels' operational costs. This platform will connect seamlessly throughout the entire hotel operations, covering from front office to back office sales, and all the way to end-customers. We will drive technological innovation in the global hospitality market through continuous R&D investment to achieve our goal of becoming, in the near future, the No. 1 global PMS provider." said KIM Jong Yoon, CEO of Online Business at Yanolja.

[1] source: 'The Top 20 Most Popular Hospitality Property Management System Software by Capterra' (Customers of Oracle Hospitality: 35,000 / Customers of Yanolja+eZee Technosys: 21,000)

https://www.capterra.com/hospitality-property-management-software/#infographic

[About Yanolja]

Yanolja is the largest and fastest-growing OTA, and the only 'Unicorn' among travel related companies in South Korea. Yanolja is one of Asia's largest companies, supplying an integrated platform by effectively utilizing IoT, AI and blockchain technologies. Yanolja is now also one of the global Top2 cloud based PMS providers. Yanolja has integrated entire hotel operations, covering from front office to back office including housekeeping and maintenance. Moreover, Yanolja is one of the largest hotel franchise operators, managing more than 10,000 rooms in South Korea, as well as Southeast Asia. In June of 2019, Yanolja raised $180M from leading global investment firm, GIC and the No.1 global OTA, Booking Holdings.

[About eZee Technosys]

eZee Technosys is one of the very few complete hospitality IT solutions providers in the world, offering solutions that cover an array of products from hotel management, booking management, online room distribution, restaurant management, hotel review management software, loyalty management system for hotels and restaurants, guest feedback, to hotel and restaurant mobile apps. Founded in 2005, today eZee Technosys along with its 200+ distributors serves more than 13,000 clients across 160+ countries around the globe. eZee Technosys develops both on-premise and cloud-based products with the focus on empowering the industry with top-notch solutions. eZee Technosys has always adopted the latest technology for its solutions, enriching them with constant innovations.

