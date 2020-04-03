Yappa World Inc. and iHeartMedia's KFI in Los Angeles Launch Digital "KFI Townhall"

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yappa World Inc and iHeartMedia's KFI in Los Angeles, one of the most listened to Talk stations in the country, announced the launch of KFI Townhall, a digital resource for people to connect safely with on-air talent, credentialed health experts and fellow radio listeners about their concerns around the novel Coronavirus epidemic. Starting today, KFI's on-air talent will answer questions and engage with listeners via online yaps, audio and video comments, about various topics that matter most to listeners during this health crisis. To access the Yappa tool, Listeners can visit the Comments section on KFI Townhall.

"Practicing safe social distance is saving lives, but we need each other now more than ever during this crisis," said Jennifer Dyer, CEO of Yappa World, Inc. "Yappa was created in the spirit of humanizing the Comments section on websites. We are extremely pleased to see that our tool is able to help connect the Los Angeles Community safely during this time of collective uncertainty."

Content from yaps left by listeners will be aired on KFI Radio shows such as the John & Ken Show and Gary and Shannon.

"Our partnership with Yappa could not have come at a more important moment in time. This platform is yet another convenient and immediate way for our listeners and the community to engage with their trusted personalities on a topic that is so critical," said Kevin LeGrett Market President Los Angeles & West Division President at iHeartMedia. "During these unprecedented times, we need to continue to further connect with each other and unite as a community."

About Yappa World, Inc.

Based in Marina Del Rey, California, Yappa World Inc. is the creator of the first audio and video commenting tool that is safely revolutionizing the Comments sections online. Yappa harnesses the power of people's voice and video to create more humanistic and elevated online engagement. For more information visit: www.yappaapp.com.

About iHeartMedia Los Angeles

iHeartMedia Los Angeles owns and operates KIIS-FM, KBIG-FM, KOST-FM, KRRL-FM, KYSR-FM, KFI-AM, KLAC-AM, KEIB-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

