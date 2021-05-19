Yara to Host Global Launch Event for Agoro Carbon Alliance

OSLO, Norway, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yara, a leading crop nutrition solutions provider, will officially introduce the Agoro Carbon Alliance during a global launch event on Tuesday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The Agoro Carbon Alliance is Yara's new global business created to decarbonize the farm and food value chain and enable farmers to earn additional revenue through positive climate action.

During the event, attendees will discover Agoro Carbon through the voices of farmers, Alliance partners and supporters from around the world, demonstrating Agoro Carbon's farmer-centric approach and commitment to carbon farming and credit generation.

The event will also provide the opportunity for a Q&A with the Agoro Carbon Alliance leadership team. In addition, attendees will learn more information on how farmers and potential partners can get involved.

"We're thrilled about the launch of the Agoro Carbon Alliance, and we couldn't be more excited to share our mission with farmers, partners and our Yara team across the globe during this event," said Alex Bell, interim CEO and Head of Carbon Strategy and Alliances at the Agoro Carbon Alliance. "By helping farmers transform certain practices and generate reliable Farm Carbon Credits and certified climate-smart crops, together we can decarbonize the food value chain and build a better agriculture future for all."

The Agoro Carbon Alliance is the only carbon alliance built on an active global knowledge network of open and transparent partnerships that enables permanent, system-wide transformation. Agoro Carbon has operations and partnerships across four continents with teams in Europe, Brazil, India and the United States. The alliance is global in order to activate the power of farm soil across the planet and to make this opportunity accessible for farmers of various backgrounds.

Those interested in attending the virtual introduction event can register online at agorocarbonalliance.com .

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com

About Agoro Carbon Alliance

Agoro Carbon Alliance is creating a new solution to our carbon challenge that's grounded in the soil. Our partners are committed to decarbonizing farming by helping transform practices on every farm on the planet, generating reliable Farm Carbon Credits and certified climate-smart crops.

Guided by transparency, security and collaboration, we create incentive for farmers, buyers and consumers to choose change from the ground up. Agoro Carbon leverages Yara's deep agronomic knowledge and credibility to make it possible for every farm to transition to climate-positive farming practices, restoring carbon to the world's soils, and reversing the effects of climate change.

Meet our members and join the journey at www.yara.com/agoro.

