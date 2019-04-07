Yardi Assists Clients With DubaiNow Digital Services Initiative

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi®, a provider of real estate management solutions, is helping its clients participate in the DubaiNow platform, which provides digital access to multiple government services.

DubaiNow is the first unified Dubai government services app, and currently offers over 55 services from 24 government entities. The DubaiNow platform makes city services more seamless and efficient. Examples of tasks that can be accomplished via the app include utility bill pay, visa tracking, trade license renewal, car registration and much more.

Yardi worked closely with its Dubai-based clients in the development and testing of the new interface. For real estate and relocation, users can perform transactions associated with moving to a new residence using the DubaiNow app. This includes searching for available units, appointment booking, online payments, digital signature via UAEPASS and receiving an Ejari certificate. Yardi also announced the development of an e-signature integration with UAEPASS which helps to digitalize transaction execution.

"We are excited to play a part in the DubaiNow initiative," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Supporting local client needs is a priority for Yardi and we are eager to contribute to the continued digitalization of real estate management in the UAE."

About DubaiNow

DubaiNow is the first unified platform of its kind that meets most of the daily needs of Dubai's population through more than 55 smart services provided by 24 government and private entities in a single user experience. The aim is to continuously strive to add more government services to ensure the city's happiness. For more information, visit dubainow.dubai.ae.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.

SOURCE Yardi