Yardi Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Its winners have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy and the American people.

The award acknowledges Yardi's technology solutions and ongoing philanthropic efforts across real estate sectors including:

· Helping more than 140 clients benchmark energy in over 3,500 buildings

· Benchmarking water in over 3,000 buildings

· Promoting the importance of ENERGY STAR scores to clients through education, training and visibility

· Including ENERGY STAR in Yardi's energy management software dashboard

· Publishing more than 32 articles on the benefits of benchmarking, energy management and conservation

· Providing digital energy courses for over 36,000 attendees from 58 countries during virtual user conferences

· Earning ongoing ENERGY STAR certification for Yardi corporate headquarters in Goleta, California

"This award reflects our clients' impressive achievements using ENERGY STAR resources to meet their business and sustainability goals. Our benchmarking increased by more than 50% over last year, due in part to rapid adoption of ENERGY STAR benchmarking to better understand remote work impacts on building energy use during the COVID-19 pandemic. We applaud our clients' success and look forward to helping the real estate industry gain even more ENERGY STAR benefits moving forward," said Akshai Rao, vice president of Yardi.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov

