Yardi Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, California, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, input from Yardi® employees places the company among the elite work environments in the U.S. Glassdoor announced today that the company earned an Employees' Choice Award as one of the Best Places to Work in 2020.

Glassdoor bases its annual Employees' Choice Awards on voluntary, anonymous employee feedback about career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, work/life balance and other factors. Each review is "designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company," according to the global job and recruiting site.

"Taking care of team members and offering opportunities to contribute to our clients' success are guiding principles," said Anant Yardi, the company's president and founder. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Glassdoor, and we are grateful for the supportive culture that has been fostered at all levels within our organization."

"This year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer of Glassdoor. "Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

Yardi ranks 53 out of 100 on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work U.S. Large list. See the complete list of 2020 Best Places to Work winners. Mr. Yardi has earned the Top CEO designation from Glassdoor for the past three years.

Interested in joining the growing Yardi team? Explore our employment opportunities.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

