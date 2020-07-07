Yardi Matrix Launches Student Housing Platform, Hosts Upcoming Webinar

SANTA BARBARA, California, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Already well known in the industry for its dependable, up-to-date and prescient market data, Yardi® Matrix will take those skills to school as it begins reporting on the student housing sector.

The new research area from Yardi Matrix comes at a particularly opportune time, as student housing owners and investors are navigating an uncertain environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With many colleges and universities still making final decisions about what campus life and enrollment will look like in fall 2020, housing providers are anxious to see how this unprecedented situation will impact revenue streams and investment health. Quarterly Matrix reports focused on the student housing market will be available beginning this summer.

Market coverage will include over 2,000 universities and colleges nationwide, including the top 200 investment grade universities across all major collegiate conferences. Reports will also include shadow markets, meaning campus-proximate housing that often is rented by college students, though it may not be categorized as traditional student housing.

"We're looking forward to offering the same comprehensive and future-thinking reporting that we do for the rest of the real estate industry to the student housing sector," said Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix. "We've done a deep dive into student housing fundamentals and look forward to sharing our insight with all who are interested."

To that end, the Yardi Matrix team will host a July 15 webinar focused entirely on the student housing market. Attendees can expect to gain insight on the short and long-term impact of COVID-19, best and worst-case scenarios, key indicators for operators and potential areas of opportunity. You can secure your spot in the online session by signing up here.

