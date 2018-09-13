Yardi Named Again to Prestigious Forbes Cloud 100 List

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate technology provider Yardi has been named for the third time to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Yardi was a member of the inaugural Cloud 100 in 2016, moved up to the #26 spot on the list in 2017, and came in at #22 this year.

Published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, the list will appear in the Sept. 2018 issue of Forbes magazine and is available at forbes.com/cloud100.

Yardi Systems has been recognized for the third consecutive year among top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution.

"We're honored that Forbes recognized us again for our efforts to provide industry-leading cloud solutions," said Jay Shobe, vice president of cloud services at Yardi. "To continue to rank high on this list is a testament to the efforts of our employees and invaluable support and feedback from our clients."

The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people and culture (15%). The Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel weighed the factors to select, score and rank the winners. With that data, the judge panel, which includes major public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies worldwide.

"For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries," said Alex Konrad, editor for the Forbes Cloud 100. "I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to a be a cloud company and founder."

"All 25 cloud IPOs and major cloud acquisitions over the past three years have been prior members of the Cloud 100, and we absolutely expect that the dominant public cloud companies of the future will also come from this list," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135B in private shareholder value – an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud. The way we do business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100."

"The business opportunity for cloud companies is tremendous today as capital investment, customer demand and rate of adoption continues to grow," said Matt Garratt, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. "We're excited to see the potential of these companies and look forward to seeing what innovative technology they deliver around the world."

Yardi was among the companies celebrated on Sept. 12 in San Francisco at the Cloud 100 Celebration, an exclusive event hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners,Forbes and Salesforce Ventures. The celebration is attended by the CEOs of the public cloud companies and the CEOs named to the Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

