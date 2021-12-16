Yardi Retail Suite Recognised for Service Excellence at RECON MENA 2021

Yardi won both awards within the Service Excellence Category and has been recognised as a leading provider of technology solutions for the retail and shopping centre markets.

The Yardi® Commercial Suite helps optimise retail centre management with its cloud-based, mobile solution for end-to-end retail management. Easily evaluate current and future occupancy with visual floor plan graphics, attract prospects, improve customer experience and gain better analytical insight from a single source of truth.

With specific functionality to help manage the complexities of retail operations, such as speciality leasing, companies can mitigate risk and execute all property and financial operations with unrivalled business intelligence from a single connected solution.

"We're excited to be recognised for our Service Excellence in Retail Real Estate in the Middle East," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Yardi prides itself on the innovation within its platforms, our growth in the Middle East and focus on customer experience continue to be an inspiration – well done team Yardi."

The Retail Congress MENA, organised by The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECSC+R) in partnership with the Dubai Association Centre (DAC) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, bring together retail professionals globally for a conference, exhibition, networking and awards celebration. In its 27th year, the theme for the 2021 conference was "The Year of New Opportunities".

About MECSC & RECON MENA

The MECSC is the regional trade body representing the Retail Real Estate Industry in the MENA Region. Established in 1994, MECSC+R has grown over the years and has a strong and closely connected member base of over 1000 regional and international industry professionals. For more information, visit mecsc.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

