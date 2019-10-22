Yardi Supports 2019 LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® returns as a sponsor of the LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo, the largest trade show in the senior living industry. This year, Yardi is also active with the LeadingAge Center for Aging Services Technologies (CAST), an organization committed to advancing senior care technology.

CAST comprises more than 400 organizations, universities and agencies. As a CAST Supporter, Yardi is aligned with the center's mission to drive development and adoption of emerging technology that can improve senior living.

At LeadingAge, more than 4,500 attendees can explore innovative solutions firsthand. The Aging Services Technologies track includes sessions on telemedicine, voice controls, mobile apps and data analytics. Other tracks focus on topics ranging from marketing and operations to compliance and care.

LeadingAge offers many collaboration opportunities. CAST members are encouraged to attend the CAST Networking Reception, sponsored by Yardi, on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Members can meet CAST organizers, technology vendors and other industry leaders.

"CAST recognizes technology's potential to improve care, and it brings all the right participants into the conversation," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Its mission is one we share. LeadingAge gives us the chance to work together in support of innovation."

Attendees can schedule time to meet with the Yardi team at LeadingAge and learn more about its single connected solution for senior living management.

About LeadingAge

LeadingAge is a charitable organization focused on education, advocacy and applied research whose mission is to be the trusted voice for aging. For more information, visit leadingage.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

