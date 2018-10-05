Yardi to Showcase Latest PropTech Innovations at Expo Real

MAINZ, Germany, October 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global real estate software provider will demonstrate software and mobile applications that drive real estate operations

Yardi®, an award-winning international innovator of real estate technology, will again participate at Expo Real from October 8-10 in Munich.

Yardi personnel will demonstrate a single connected solution created to meet the needs of both individuals and organisations. Mobile apps provide instant access to real estate performance data and reporting from anywhere. The result is increased business efficiency through connected solutions that provide scalable growth potential.

"We are very pleased to be back at Expo Real at such an exciting time for real estate and real estate technology," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We are especially excited to showcase the latest innovation through a fully connected solution for the entire real estate lifecycle. Today's technology solutions will enhance the long-term success of real estate management around the world."

Visit Yardi at Expo Real, Hall A1, Stand 433 to learn how a single connected solution will benefit your real estate operations.

About Expo Real

Expo Real is one of the leading international trade fairs for property and investment, which takes place once a year on the fairgrounds in Munich. As the largest B2B trade fair for the industry in Europe, the fair stands for business-oriented networking for cross-industry and transnational projects, investments and financing. For more information, visit exporeal.net.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/de or yardi.com/eu.

