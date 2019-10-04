Yardi to Support Milestone AHCA/NCAL Convention

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is again a sponsor for the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, which brings care providers and organizations together to focus on health care industry changes and standards. Set for October 13-16 in Orlando, Florida, the conference is expected to draw 4,000 professionals.

Over the four-day event, attendees can choose from 70 sessions in 22 different learning tracks. Sessions will cover the new Medicare payment model for skilled nursing, updated compliance requirements and other current issues.

Celebrated presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will present the opening keynote address. Drawing from her research, Goodwin will analyze the current political landscape in the context of past cultural shifts. Motivational speaker Brad Montgomery, documentary filmmaker Brett Culp and Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret.), will also lead keynote sessions.

On the final day, AHCA/NCAL will host a member awards ceremony. The National Quality Award Program recognizes exceptional organizations for outstanding care. Five organizations attained Gold status this year, and hundreds more earned Silver and Bronze honors, including multiple Yardi clients.

"AHCA/NCAL has long been a focal point for our industry. It's where new care standards are celebrated, shared and taught," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "We commend each organization, award winner or not, for the vital care they provide. They are true role models."

Attendees can visit booth 2131 or schedule time to meet with Yardi to learn more about its single connected solution for senior living management.

About AHCA/NCAL

AHCA, the American Health Care Association, is a non-profit federation of affiliate state health organizations, representing more than 13,500 nursing facility, assisted living, developmentally disabled and subacute care providers.

NCAL, the National Center for Assisted Living, serves the needs of the assisted living community through national advocacy, education, networking, professional development and quality initiatives. For more information, visit ahcancal.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

