Yasnel Pompa Torriente's new book El Guía Perfecto, a galvanizing story that shares the harrowing and unfair true life of the author's brethren

Yasnel Pompa Torriente said this about his book: " El Guía Perfecto is a book based on a true story. This tells a fact that occurred in a very small town. From the time of my grandparents to the present, only one person has lost a person in a brawl, although there have been many. This made it transcendental for the villagers. It highlights the poor work of MININT and the bias with which the municipal prosecutor worked without interest to many of them, not even for a moment, that if they achieved their plans, they would destroy the lives of other beings who were absolutely innocent according to all the tests. They did their best to blame them for instructional tricks. It accounts for the terrible conditions that some police facilities have—at least that of their municipality. As the author clings to God unconditionally and becomes a Christian, he took the problems of many of his classmates to heart and decided to tell them. He overcame and took advantage of those adverse living conditions. He saw, at times, that his life was like a drifting tree, but someone always approached him and offered his hand. It narrates facts where it is clearly shown that prisoners are also human beings with good feelings. He calls for reflection so that citizens who are deprived of liberty are better treated. It raises, in some way, how to stimulate and take advantage of inmates in prisons, offering them fair treatment."

Published by Page Publishing, Yasnel Pompa Torriente's new book El Guía Perfecto is a cry for justice, as it delves into the deplorable condition of the author's fellow citizens due to poor institutional management.

