Yasso Launches Celebratory Birthday Cake Flavor in Recognition of the Brand's 10 Year Anniversary

Yasso co-founder Drew Harrington shares, "When Yasso launched in 2011, we saw a white space to deliver great tasting desserts with superb nutritionals and quality ingredients within the frozen aisle and we are proud and grateful, to still be here progressing that mission forward. We wanted our newest flavor to commemorate Yasso's 10th birthday and be symbolic of the milestone itself - an awesome celebration of delicious fun!"

In addition to proving their strength and staying power with this 10 year milestone, Yasso has recently become a top 5 novelty dessert brand and landed the spot as the #2 fastest growing better-for-you snacking brand, according to IRI L52wk data. Much of the success can be credited to the company's core mindset of always striving to improve customer satisfaction, notes co-founder Amanda Klane. She shares, "While the mission behind Yasso has remained the same over the past 10 years, the products and branding have evolved to give consumers the best experience possible. We've continued to improve formulas, expanded categories and have created a way to give back to our community through our Game On! Foundation. We look forward to continued evolution over the next 10 years."

The new Birthday Cake bar joins Yasso as their 12th core bar flavor. Filled with rainbow sprinkles and chunks of cake dough for a fun and delicious treat, the offering also meets Yasso's nutritional standards with only 90 calories per bar, 5 grams of protein and no artificial ingredients. Additionally, in honor of the launch, Yasso is making a $10,000 donation to the The Birthday Party Project which will provide birthday gifts to over 300 children experiencing homelessness.

Yasso is available at retailers nationwide and for online delivery on yasso.com . The Birthday Cake flavor is currently available for purchase online and will be available at select Target locations in October. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit Yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso .

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 12 flavors of novelty stick bars, four flavors of dipped chocolate bars , three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches and four flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. In 2021, Yasso Inc was named one of the Best Places to work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso.

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings JOY to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration! With the support of birthday enthusiasts, aka volunteers, the non-profit organization partners with homeless shelters to celebrate the lives of children living there. During Covid, they have shifted from in-person parties to Birthday in a Bag-which gives kids everything they need to feel celebrated on their birthday, gift included! Since its inception, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated with over 65,000 kids in 20 cities across the country. For more information about The Birthday Party Project, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org .

