Yasso Launches Creamy Guarantee Initiative

Yasso continues to set a new gold standard in permissible indulgence snacking. On top of resetting new standards with the launch of frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches and Yasso Poppables in the past months, the brand's new Creamy Guarantee is a result of consumer demand. According to research conducted in 2020, creaminess is the number two purchase driver for premium novelty brands, second only to taste.

"At Yasso, we are dedicated to delivering on consumer satisfaction," said Craig Shiesley, Chief Executive Officer of Yasso. "From our Mintier Mint flavors to our snackable offerings, our Creamy Guarantee is another example of just how delicious our better-for-you products really are."

The guarantee reads that within 30-days of a customer's first purchase of Yasso Greek yogurt bars (product exclusions apply), if they are not completely satisfied with the creamy taste and texture they can complete a form on the Yasso website for a refund request up to $5.99 USD of the purchase price.

Yasso is available at retailers nationwide, as well as available for delivery direct to your door on yasso.com . To find a store near you, or learn more information about the Creamy Guarantee please visit Yasso.com/creamy-guarantee and follow the brand @yasso .

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 13 flavors of novelty stick bars, four flavors of dipped chocolate bars, three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, and brand new Yasso Poppables, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso .

