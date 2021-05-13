YATCO Partners With The U.S. Superyacht Association To Bolster Its Website With Its Robust Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of YachtingTM, has partnered with the U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA), by powering their website with YATCO's robust platform. The features provided by YATCO allow the USSA to better engage with and meet the needs of their members and the entire superyacht community.

"The USSA's website is powered by the cutting-edge technology of YATCO, a company that has proudly served the professional yachting community worldwide for more than 20 years. YATCO is proud to give back to the yachting community and fulfill its mission to contribute 10% of its base membership by providing in-kind services to various associations," says Steven Myers, CEO and Founder of YATCO.

The USSA's improved website, which can be found at www.ussuperyacht.com, includes a modern and user-friendly design along with a new USSA member directory and enhanced search functionalities, all powered by YATCO's new multi-million dollar Back Office Software Solution (BOSS).

As part of YATCO's contribution, the USSA will continue to use the website manager and CRM services available through the BOSS system to power their search, showcase their members, and manage their data.

Including over $30 billion in yachts for sale, YATCO supports thousands of yachting professionals worldwide, and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through YATCO BOSS, while serving the yachting community with accuracy, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology.

About YATCO

YATCO, The Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of YachtingTM, is the sole online service dedicated exclusively to central listings by qualified professionals only with over 20 years in the yachts-for-sale marketplace. With over $30 billion in yachts for sale, the company supports more than 2,000 professional yacht brokers and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through its proprietary BOSS (Back Office Software Solution). Committed to 100% pure data, YATCO serves the professional yachting community with accuracy, integrity, and cutting-edge technology.

ABOUT THE USSA

The U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA) is a non-profit trade association incorporated in 2006, whose mission is to promote and support the U.S. Superyacht Industry and its members worldwide through advocacy, marketing and education. In addition, the USSA's more than 350 members represent the superyacht industry in 21 states and 25 countries and raises the awareness of the importance of the United States as a destination for yacht cruising, repair, refit and service. We are also excited to provide many additional member-only benefits ranging from group health plans to OSHA training programs and more. Individually Strong - Together a Powerful Force! For more information, visit our website at ussuperyacht.com or call 800-208-5801.

Media Contact

Lisbet Castillo | [email protected]

SOURCE YATCO