Yates Ltd Announces David Disley as Managing Director

STATELINE, Nev., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Disley has joined Yates Ltd as Managing Director. In this role he will lead key functions in sales and business operations, contribute to the firm's long-term strategy and vision, and work directly as an executive sponsor with select strategic clients.

David is a seasoned international executive who has spent his career leading global teams and client relationships. David's previous roles include Chief Operating Officer for BT's operations in the Americas, VP of Global Accounts, VP of Wholesale and Indirect as well as numerous client facing roles. David also served as a board member of BT trading entities across North and South America.

"David embodies the core of everything we look for in a leader" said Charlotte Yates, founder and CEO of Yates Ltd. "His domain expertise, ability to collaborate and long history of driving exceptional results domestically and internationally will expand the breadth and scale of our business. I am confident David will accelerate our success in networking, software, end user and managed services and help our clients achieve market-defining outcomes."

"The pace of disruption accelerates every year" said Disley. "Yates has a storied reputation for helping clients to create cost savings, pivot their business and accelerate through change. I'm thrilled to be part of an organization with the real ability to move markets and influence the future of enterprise transformation."

About Yates Ltd

Yates is an IT and business consultancy that partners with senior executives to create the strategy, blueprints, financial mechanisms and execution plans to drive and achieve transformation. Our clients gain measurable cost savings, new capabilities, and the ability to outperform their competition. Our areas of focus include enterprise networks, software, managed services, end user services and automation. Services include strategy, sourcing, program execution, change management, communications and governance.

Yates Ltd is a WBENC certified women-owned business.

